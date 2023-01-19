Oragenics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 23rd (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Monday, January 23rd. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 23rd.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oragenics news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,576,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,531.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

