Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.19. 1,044,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 385,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.55.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

