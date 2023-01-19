Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNNGY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $721.40.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.09. 52,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

