Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 27,173.9% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 22.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OSI remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Osiris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

