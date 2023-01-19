Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.67. 9,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,349. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.