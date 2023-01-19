Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,711,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

OTIS opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

