Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.93. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 194,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.92 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

