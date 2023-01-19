Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 3,141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,689. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

Featured Stories

