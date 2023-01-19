Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 497,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 829,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 192,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

