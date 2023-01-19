Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $127,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOO traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.29. 78,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

