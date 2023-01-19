Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $48,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

MET stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 50,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

