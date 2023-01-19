Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 77,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.76. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

