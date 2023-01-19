Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 8.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 115,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 114,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.61.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
