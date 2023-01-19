Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 8.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 115,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 114,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

