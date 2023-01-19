Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

