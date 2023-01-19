Patrick Miles Sells 60,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,481,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,070,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,097. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.