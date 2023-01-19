Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $341.31 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The company has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

