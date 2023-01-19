Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.