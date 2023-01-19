Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $93.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.