Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.31.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $179.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.