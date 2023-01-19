PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,474,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.