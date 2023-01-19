PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.28

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.46. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 18,861 shares.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,931.96% and a negative return on equity of 149.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PetVivo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PetVivo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

