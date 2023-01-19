PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Director Barry H. Evans acquired 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 89,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

