PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 113,512 shares.The stock last traded at $61.62 and had previously closed at $61.57.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $195,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

