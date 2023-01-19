PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 261.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1,694.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 449,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

