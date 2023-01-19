PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 231,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 608,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 43,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,165. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

