Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

PNFP stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $110.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

