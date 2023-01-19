Piper Sandler Boosts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $87.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 285.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 4,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,199. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 89.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schrödinger by 294.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 240.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

