Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 898,100 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 575,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BKBEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,694. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.