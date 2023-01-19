Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $78.92 million and approximately $177,289.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00209499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00072303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,253,365 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

