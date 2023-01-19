Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $78.36 million and $171,223.08 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00211487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00046875 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,251,317 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

