Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.18. Pixelworks shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 85,749 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Pixelworks Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $36,511.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

