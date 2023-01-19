Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PZA opened at C$14.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.05 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.