PlatinX (PTX) Price Hits $0.0128

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $306,027.92 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

