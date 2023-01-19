PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $110.42 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $110.42 million and $26.22 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

