PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 3.1% Higher

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 4,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 213,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.