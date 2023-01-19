Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTK. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

PLTK opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Playtika by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 1,250.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,155,000.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

