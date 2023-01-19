Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Down 2.8%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. 408,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 507,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

