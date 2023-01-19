Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) to Issue GBX 2.05 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PCFT opened at GBX 154.40 ($1.88) on Thursday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £502.28 million and a PE ratio of 537.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Robert Kyprianou bought 15,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £24,950.28 ($30,445.74).

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

