Populous Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182,279.68 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $182,279.68 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

