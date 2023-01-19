PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.60. 2,889,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,866. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $162.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 53.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in PPG Industries by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

