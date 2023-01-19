Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,009 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 12.8% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,404. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81.

