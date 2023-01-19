Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 108,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

