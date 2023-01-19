Presima Securities ULC Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Presima Securities ULC cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 9,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,219. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is 156.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.