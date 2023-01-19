Presima Securities ULC Has $510,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,809. Sempra has a 12-month low of $129.69 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.