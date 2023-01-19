Presima Securities ULC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 6.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,456. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.