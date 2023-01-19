Presima Securities ULC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 6.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,456. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

