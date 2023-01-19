Presima Securities ULC Trims Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 4,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

