Presima Securities ULC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 1.1% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

