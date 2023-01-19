Presima Securities ULC Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Presima Securities ULC cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up 4.2% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.20% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. 39,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,799,635. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

