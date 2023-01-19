Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.39 billion-$80.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.27 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.43.

PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $349.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

