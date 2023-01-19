Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.81-$6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,201,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,911,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

